First active Mills County COVID-19 case reported

Hamilton Healthcare System reported around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 18, that they have tested their first positive case for COVID-19 in Mills County.

According to a release from the hospital, the patient is in quarantine, and exposure is believed to be travel related.

“We encourage our community to follow CDC guidelines for social distancing, hand washing, and wearing a mask,” the release said. “If you have any concerns of possible exposure or you are having symptoms related to the COVID-19 virus, please contact your primary care physician.”

See the Wednesday edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle for more information.