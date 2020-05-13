One positive test for COVID-19 antibodies, no reported active cases in Mills County
According to Mills County Judge Ed Smith, he has been informed by the Texas Department of State Health Services Region 7 that a person from Mills County recently tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies during a routine blood test in the Waco area. While the antibodies indicate the individual may have had the disease at some time in the past, this is not considered an active case requiring quarantine, follow-up, and contact tracing.
1 Comment
Why aren’t there any testing done in Mills County ?