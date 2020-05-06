Thank you, Teachers!

By Rusty Hollingsworth

GHS Principal

This week is Teacher Appreciation Week. As you know, the situation that we are in is unprecedented in education. Our teachers here at school have worked tirelessly for the benefit of your student, while still raising their own families, and contributing to our community whenever possible. However, none of this hard work would be successful without one important piece of the puzzle. That important piece is YOU! So this time, instead of me just honoring our classroom teachers, I wanted to reach out to tell you all how appreciative that we are in the role that you have played lately in your student’s education. As you have probably realized by now, it’s not an easy job. Some of you may have realized that it is hard to keep students focused and motivated. Some of you may have feelings of being lost, or overwhelmed from time to time. I wanted you to know that those feelings are perfectly normal. It’s a big job. One that requires constant attention. I wanted you to know that, while you have been in “substitute teacher mode”, we have been praying for you and your family regularly. You are very, very appreciated. In most cases, the success of our student’s lies with you and your diligence. This is not something that we take lightly.

So, everytime that you have to have that hard conversation, like “have you done your homework”, or “have you checked your email from your teacher”, or “have you asked your teacher for help”, those conversations are not in vane. Or, when you have to give that “look”, that look that only a parent can give, that is also not in vane. We appreciate everyone of those hard conversations, and everyone of those “looks”.

From the bottom of our hearts, we just wanted to let you know that YOU ARE APPRECIATED! If there is any way that we can help you or your family, please reach out, and we will do our best. We know that you are giving your best. That’s what we all have in common, whether we are educators or parents, is that we are all giving our best for our students. Believe me, THEY ARE WORTH IT!

Have a great day.