TxDOT road work Monday
TxDOT contractors have begun work on Highway 183/Fisher Street and the Highway 15 Loop/Fourth Street. Reports indicate drivers can expect construction vehicles and heavy truck traffic in these areas Monday. Be aware, avoid construction as necessary, and always drive safely!
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Mills County Judge’s Report
March 30, 2020 | No Comments »
Online service resources for area churches
March 30, 2020 | No Comments »
Food pantry serves 220 at Western Heritage Cowboy Church
March 24, 2020 | No Comments »
Mills County school districts shift to distance learning
March 19, 2020 | No Comments »