COVID-19 Testing Available in Mills County – one day only

From the Mills County Judge’s Office:

We just learned of this mid-day today (Wednesday, April 22) ….

Free drive through testing is available by appointment only – Thursday April 23, 2020 at the Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department on Hwy 183 immediately south of Goldthwaite.

Call 512-883-2400 for prescreening and an appointment time. Testing is only available to individuals exhibiting symptoms; besides asked in the call for some personal information (name, address, date of birth and phone number) – you will be asked about your symptoms. If you think you qualify and want this test call now – the 60 slots will go quickly. This process can also be done on line via https://txcovidtest.org/

The testing staff from the Texas Military Department will only be in Goldthwaite one day and will only be able to test approximately 60 individuals so calling for an appointment is critical. The test site will not be able to accept people who drive in without an appointment.

Results of the test will available in 2-4 days. Negative tests will receive a secure text notification. If the test results are positive you will receive a call from medical personnel.

If you qualify and are unable to get a reservation for testing, testing is also available through our two local clinics; the cost of the test will depend on your insurance and other factors.

Thanks to David Schwartz, Goldthwaite Volunteer Fire Department, Sheriff Hammonds, Alan Brown and Sonya Scott for jumping through hoops to pull this off and get the word out.