SBA Unable to Receive & Process Loans in Timely Manner

Community banks across the state of Texas stand ready and willing to serve customers to access loans under the Paycheck Protection Program. The long-standing commitment of community banks meeting the needs of small business remains undiminished. That commitment has been made extremely difficult, if not impossible to deliver, by the inability of the Small Business Administration to receive and process the loans in a timely manner upon the national launch of the program on April 3rd. The goal of the program to enable small businesses to get the relief they need is in jeopardy due to the lack of processing capabilities of the Small Business Administration. Banks participating in the program will continue to accept applications and present them to the SBA as SBA channels are functioning and available to receive them.

Christopher L. Williston VI, CAE

President and CEO

Independent Bankers Association of Texas