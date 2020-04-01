Updates from the American Legion

By John Braun

Post Commander

From American Legion Post 289 here in Goldthwaite. All Legion activities have been suspended until further notice. There will be no meeting in April. Additionally, the Spaghetti Dinner scheduled for Saturday, 2 May has been cancelled.

There is a critical need for whole blood in Texas. Carter Bloodcare will have their mobile van at the American Legion building on 8 April from 10:00am until 4:30pm for blood donations. Due to the current health situation, donations will be by appointment only. Please check on line with Carter Bloodcare for a reservation.

The Legion building is located at 50 South US 183 in Goldthwaite (south side of the city park).

Please make a donation if you are able.