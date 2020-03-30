Online service resources for area churches

Several area pastors and church leaders shared the below information with The Eagle about their experiences with last week’s offering of online church in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Contributions of information and ideas were made by Randy Bradley of Mullin First Baptist, Mark Schimmel of Priddy Zion Lutheran, Rose Lee Head of Center City Baptist, and Greg Lewis of Goldthwaite First Baptist.

If you have information or ideas that may help our area churches with online or other services during this pandemic, please e-mail goldnews@centex.net and we will update this article.

Here is a list of tip, tricks, and ideas to help area churches:

• The free app Audacity can be used for audio file editing. You can then export this to an MP3 file and upload to your church web site for others to download, such as through Google Drive.

• One pastor is recording sermons to his phone, then sending the audio file in to be edited and uploaded to the church web site. An e-mail is then sent out to members and regular visitors with a link, and also shared to the church Facebook group.

• If you are doing audio-only sermons, you can present the audio file with still images and information using Adobe Premiere Elements, then uploading that file to the church YouTube channel.

• Some churches are live-streaming services, others are pre-recording sermons to share. One church is also providing a selection of YouTube videos of worship songs, including songs for kids, with on-screen lyrics, to watch with the sermon video.

• Several churches are filming videos using consumer HD video cameras, then editing and uploading to YouTube, then sharing that link on the church web site and Facebook page.

• One church offered to make DVD copies of their sermon video available if anyone wanted one, but there were no takers.

• Several churches are considering the possibility of having a “drive-in” worship service for Easter. Options being considered are sending sound through a low-power line-of-sight FM transmitter, or asking people to bring lawn chairs and using a PA system loud enough to be heard over the whole parking lot.

• Churches are testing Zoom as a service for connecting Wednesday night children and youth groups, and adult Sunday School classes, as well as Facebook Live.

• Churches are facing budgetary challenges. Some churches are adding more options for giving, such as by text message, or bringing offerings to the church office.

• One church ran into bandwidth issues but was able to have the phone company upgrade their service, and are no longer having bandwidth issues.

• One church had to change how their sound system is set up in the church to produce better audio for live streaming.

• Several churches are doing daily devotional videos or Facebook Live session during the week.

• One pastor said he thought about doing his sermon from his desk, but felt showing the church was more comforting to the congregation.

• One pastor described in detail his church setup for live streaming and recording: They use a basic HD consumer video camera plugged into a Blackmagic Design Web Presenter (an inexpensive two-video input switch), which is also used to feed audio from the hearing assist mix and a video signal that is a clone of the projector. The Web Presenter plugs into the computer via USB and appears to the computer as an A/V source. That source is then fed into OBS Studio software and onto Facebook Live. This also works for other streaming services.

