COVID-19 Closures Continue (Thursday, March 19, update)

In addition to the closures and cancellation listed in this week’s edition of The Eagle, the following have been reported:

Thursday Update

Mills County Apprisal District office doors temporarily closed to the public effective noon, March 19, until further notice. For more info, call 325-648-2253, e-mail MillsCAD@centex.net, or visit www.MillsCAD.org. You may mail payments or use the drop box located to the right of the door. Receipts will be mailed. You may also pay online or by phone.

Church of the Hills in Lometa has suspended church services for at least two weeks. Sunday and Wednesday services will be offered online via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Religious-Organization/Church-of-the-Hills-222161817828563/.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott mandated Thursday that all restaurants and bars must close their dining areas, but may offer to-go and delivery options.

Mills County schools have suspended normal operations until at least April 3. All local districts will offer free meals and distance learning during this time.

The UIL has suspended all activities until at least May 4.

Wednesday Update

Church services at First Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church, and Western Heritage Cowboy Church – all in Goldthwaite – have all be suspended for AT LEAST two weeks. Most are providing services online, so call or visit their Web sites for more information.

FBC’s Be the Blessing Day event set for March 28 has been canceled.

The GHS silent auction set to be held in the school library the week of March 16 to 19 has been canceled.

The Green House missionary second-hand store has been closed until further notice.

