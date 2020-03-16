Mills County schools offer free breakfast, lunch for students

Goldthwaite CISD , Mullin ISD, and Priddy ISD are offering free-to-pick-up breakfast and lunches during extended Spring Break.

Per GCISD: During the week of March 16 – ALL STUDENTS, under the age of 18, are eligible to receive FREE “grab & go” meals. Any student may come through the pick up lane at GES for curbside delivery of a breakfast & lunch. GES student serving time is 7:30-8 and GMS & GHS is 8-8:30. Thank you!

Per MISD: During our closure, to-go packaged food will be available to all students. Pick up times: 8:00 a.m-10:00 a.m. breakfast and lunch, 10:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m. lunch only.

Per Priddy ISD: On Tuesday 3/17/20 from 12:00-12:30 we will be at school and at both Comanche and Goldthwaite bus stops with sack lunches. The rest of the week (Wednesday-Friday) we will be at the school and both bus stops from 7:00-7:30 serving both breakfast and lunch for the day. At school and at each bus stop you will not need to get out of your vehicle, just give us the number of meals needed and we will bring them to you. Anyone living in your home under the age of 18 is welcome to a meal. It is not required but recommended for you to let us know in advance how many meals would be needed. These meals are at no charge to the family.