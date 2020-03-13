Mills County School Districts Extend Spring Break

Goldthwaite CISD, Mullin ISD, and Priddy ISD have confirmed that all three districts will extend Spring Break and remain closed until school returns Monday, March 23, as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

From GCISD:

EXTENDED SPRING BREAK

We are working with the latest information available to us concerning the Coronavirus. The information is changing rapidly, day by day. Please be patient with us on this matter. The Governor of Texas while working with the Texas Department of Health Services has declared a State of Emergency for Texas. The President of the United States has declared a National State of Emergency while working with the Center for Disease Control. They each have requested that we remain calm and strive for normalcy in this unpredictable time. That is exactly what we hope to do while erring on the side of caution. Let’s all keep our frame of mind in a good, calm place. There have been no cases of COVID-19 reported in Mills County. However one of our concerns is that we are not able to determine the travel destinations of all of our staff, students and parents over Spring Break. Neither can we confirm who came and visited any of our families over this same time period. The Governor and President recommended pro-active limited social interaction over a reactive intervention to this growing concern known as COVID-19. We feel that it is in the best interest of our students and staff to be pro-active.

Due to these health concerns, Goldthwaite CISD will extend Spring Break by one week and will be closed until March 22nd. District facilities will not be available to the public until after that date and all student activities are suspended.

Your school board and I have the best interest of our students at heart when making these type of hard decisions.

We are planning on reconvening school on March 23rd.

From MISD:

URGENT UPDATE: For the safety of all our staff and students, MISD will be closed until Monday, March 23rd. All UIL events are also canceled. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we face these challenges, both at home and nationwide.

Priddy ISD staff has confirmed they are extending spring break until school returns Monday, March 23.