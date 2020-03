Tonight’s unofficial local election results are as follows:

For Mills County Tax Assessor/Collector:

Lori King, 933

Phyllis Stolle, 437

For Mills County Commissioner Precinct 3

Robert Hall, 122

Dale Partin, 121

George King, 117

There will likely be a runoff election for Mills County Commissioner Precinct 3 according to the County Clerk’s office. See next week’s edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle for more information.