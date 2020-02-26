Eagles to face Alvord on Friday (Thursday update)

| | 0

From Mike Lee, Eagle Contributor:

The Goldthwaite Eagles will face the Alvord Bulldogs in the area round of the Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells.

Goldthwaite is 20-10 after Tuesday’s 54-42 win over Archer City in bidistrict. Alvord is 18-16 after beating Tom Bean in bidistrict.

Meanwhile, the Priddy girls lost to Lipan on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 1A Region III girls’ basketball playoffs.

Posted in Breaking News

Leave a Comment