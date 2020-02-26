Eagles to face Alvord on Friday (Thursday update)

From Mike Lee, Eagle Contributor:

The Goldthwaite Eagles will face the Alvord Bulldogs in the area round of the Class 2A boys’ basketball playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells.

Goldthwaite is 20-10 after Tuesday’s 54-42 win over Archer City in bidistrict. Alvord is 18-16 after beating Tom Bean in bidistrict.

Meanwhile, the Priddy girls lost to Lipan on Tuesday in the regional quarterfinals of the Class 1A Region III girls’ basketball playoffs.