Eagles Basketball Playoffs (Monday Update)
From Coach Keith Virdell: Our boys basketball team will be playing Tuesday in Weatherford at 6:30 pm vs. Archer City. We will have a send-off at the high school at 2:25, come and join us!
Posted in Breaking News
