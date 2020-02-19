Goldthwaite and Priddy Basketball Playoffs (Wednesday update)

Here are updates on the Mills County high school basketball teams in the playoffs:

1. The Goldthwaite girls won their Class 2A bidistrict game Tuesday against Windthorst. The Lady Eagles will next play Muenster in the area round at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Aledo.

2. The Priddy girls, who had a bidistrict bye in the Class 1A playoffs, will play Baird in the area round at 6:30 p.m. Friday in Bangs.

3. The Goldthwaite boys will play their Class 2A bidistrict game against Archer City on Tuesday in Weatherford. Time TBA.