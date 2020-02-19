Burn Ban lifted
Burn Ban lifted temporarily
The county-wide burn ban in Mills County has been lifted effective immediately until 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 20. It will be lifted again later that day, starting at 7 p.m., and will remain off until 1 p.m. Saturday. Feb. 22.
Posted in Breaking News
