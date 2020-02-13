Lady Eagles to face Windthorst in bidistrict

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles will face the Windthorst Trojanettes in a Class 2A girls’ bidistrict basketball game at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Weatherford. The Lady Eagles (25-6 overall) finished the regular season as the runner-up in District 10-2A with a 6-2 record. The Trojanettes were the third-place team from District 9-2A.

The Weatherford gym is located at the new high school located on Interstate 20 at the Bethel Road exit.

In other District 9-2A/10-2A girls’ bidistrict games, it’ll be Santo vs. Quanah, De Leon vs. Archer City, and Seymour vs. Hico. Seymour and Santo are the two No. 1 seeds.