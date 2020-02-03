UIL realignment announced
UIL Realignment
The UIL realignment for the 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 school years as announced Monday:
Class 2A Division I Football:
District 4 (Region I) — Cisco, Coleman, De Leon, Goldthwaite, San Saba, Winters.
Class 2A Basketball:
District 29 (Region IV) — Center Point, Goldthwaite, Harper, Johnson City, Junction, Mason, San Saba.
Class 1A (Six-Man) Football:
District 16 — Cherokee, Lohn, Mullin, Richland Springs, Rochelle.
Class 1A Basketball:
District 18 — Blanket, Evant, Gustine, Mullin, Priddy, Sidney, Zephyr.
The UIL will announce realignments for spring sports at a later date.
