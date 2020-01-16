Three state-ranked teams basketball teams to play here

By Mike Lee, Eagle Contributor

Three state-ranked girls’ basketball teams from District 10-2A will play in Jody Conradt gym on Friday, Jan. 17, and Tuesday, Jan. 21.

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles (20-4, 1-0) will host the Hico Lady Tigers (19-4, 1-1), at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The Lady Eagles will host Santo (16-8, 1-0) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in another district game.

In the Jan. 13 Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A girls’ statewide poll, Goldthwaite was ranked No. 14, Santo was ranked No. 18 and Hico was ranked No. 24.