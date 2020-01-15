Wright funeral changes

Norman “Buddy” Deadrick Wright, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30, 2019.

A casual celebration of life with close friends and family will be held at the Mt. Juliet Community Center located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 at the First United Methodist Church in Goldthwaite, Texas, followed by interment at the Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery in Goldthwaite.