Wright passes away

Norman “Buddy” Deadrick Wright, age 76, of Mt. Juliet, Tenn., peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family on Dec. 30, 2019. A casual celebration of life with close friends and family was held at the Mt. Juliet Community Center located at 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway Mt. Juliet, Tenn., on Jan. 11, at 2 p.m. A celebration of life with internment to follow will be held at The Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery in Goldthwaite, Texas on Jan. 18, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers the family has designated the Alzheimer’s Association for memorial contributions. www.act.alz.org/donate.