LUBBOCK – Lawrence Howard “Curly” Bunting passed away on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. He was a 1953 graduate of Goldthwaite High School. All memorials will be held at Resthaven Funeral Home in Lubbock. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m.; Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 17, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel. The family suggests memorials to Post 575 of the Lubbock American Legion.