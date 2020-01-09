Astronomy Program Saturday

The Texas Botanical Gardens and Native American Interpretive Center and Jennie Trent Dew Library will host Mills County Astronomy 101 this Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10-11 a.m at the Visitor Center. The featured speaker for the event will be local astronomer Walt Kovar.

Expected topics to be covered include current theories regarding cosmology and the Big Bang; Hubble telescope photos; stars and galaxies; the Solar System; and many more.

According to Kovar, the program will offer “a broad overview of general info that may tickle your interest in this great universe our God made for us to live in.”

“Hope you can plan to attend for the hour or so to have some fun and to enter a drawing for a year 2020 Astronomy Calendar (2 ea) and several meteorites from the year 1516 that landed in China,” Kovar said.