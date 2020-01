Charles Don Burns, 72, passed away after a lengthy illness on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Hamilton.

A visitation was held on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM at Riley Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be

held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Riley Funeral Home.

Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton.