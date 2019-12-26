Mary Schwartz passes

Mary Katherine (Elms) Schwartz, age 84, of Early, passed from this life on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Brownwood.

The family received friends on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, from 5:30 until 7 p.m. at Heartland Funeral & Cremation Service in Early. Inurnment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at Gardens of Memory Cemetery in Comanche.

Mary was born on Oct. 14, 1935, in Brownwood, to Bertie and Jack Elms. She graduated from Star high School and attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos. She married Clarence Schwartz on Feb. 26, 1955, in Center City, Texas. She was a member of Early First Baptist Church.

Granny,” as she was known by everyone, had the talent of baking like no other. It brought her great joy to cook holiday meals for her family. She was always ready to bake up treats for any occasion her family needed. Her other hobbies included ceramics, painting, reading novels, quilting and sewing.

She enjoyed her Monday’s working at Peddler’s in the Heartland Mall, getting to visit with the public and making new friends. For everyone that knew Granny, she loved Christmas dearly and she made sure it was well-celebrated.

Mary is survived by her three children, Patty Kunkel and husband Randy of Comanche, Rusty Schwartz of Amarillo and Shawn Russell and husband Gene of Early; five grandchildren, Mark Schwartz, Jamison Russell, Randison Kunkel, Sarah Studer and Ranlee Kunkel and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Clarence in 1997.

