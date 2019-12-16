TxDOT work affects traffic

MILLS COUNTY – The Texas Department of Transportation’s contractor is conducting maintenance work on several roadways in Mills County Monday, December 16.

Crews are sealing cracks to prolong the life of the road surface. This maintenance operation will travel through Mills County on the following roadways:

FM 574: From FM 573 to US 183 FM 574: From FM 45 to FM 573 FM 218: From SH 16 to the Hamilton County Line – SL 15: From US 84 to US 183

This operation will require lane closures. Motorists are encouraged to allow extra time when traveling in these areas.

Work in Mills County is expected to be completed by the end of the day, weather permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution and slow their speed in areas of construction.

For media inquiries, contact TxDOT’s Public Information Officer at Lisa.Tipton@txdot.gov or (325) 643-0413.