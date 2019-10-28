Chamber Member meeting tonight
The annual Goldthwaite Area Chamber of Commerce member meeting will be held TONIGHT from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Goldthwaite Welcome Center. Everyone is invited; snacks will be provided.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Schwartz Food Store Ad
October 24, 2019 | No Comments »
Medicare Open Enrollment Assistance Monday, Oct. 28
October 23, 2019 | No Comments »
Learning about CASA
October 3, 2019 | No Comments »
Mills County Judge’s Report
May 19, 2019 | No Comments »