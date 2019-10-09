Musical Comedy ‘Prohibition’ Coming to Goldthwaite Oct. 19 By Editor | October 9, 2019 | 0 A musical comedy about the “War on Booze”, Prohibition, will be presented by the Mills County Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 19, 7 p.m, at the FUMC Family Life Center, 1305 Fourth Street in Goldthwaite. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ad October 10, 2019 | No Comments » Learning about CASA October 3, 2019 | No Comments » Public Notice of Test of Automatic Tabulating Equipment September 30, 2019 | No Comments » Mills County Judge’s Report May 19, 2019 | No Comments »