Correction to Church of The Hills Kids Conference Dates
The dates of the Church of the Hills WAVE Kids Conference in Lometa are July 24-26, 6-8 p.m., for first- through sixth-graders.
The event will offer free food, free T-shirts, worship, and feature children’s speaker Jade De Kelaita.
For more information, visit Church of the Hills on Facebook.
