Eagles win Golf State Championship
The Goldthwaite Eagles boys golf team has won the 2A State Championship. Drew Hermesmeyer was first runner-up medalist. See the May 29 edition of The Eagle for the full story.
Posted in Breaking News
Related Posts
Mills County Judge’s Report
May 19, 2019 | No Comments »
Schwartz Food Store Ad
May 16, 2019 | No Comments »
Medina wins silver medal at State
May 11, 2019 | No Comments »
Election Results from GCISD, Priddy ISD
May 4, 2019 | No Comments »
Burn Ban Lifted
February 20, 2019 | No Comments »