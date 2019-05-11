Medina wins silver medal at State
Goldthwaite High School’s Kylee Medina earned the silver medal this morning at the state track meet in Austin in the 3200M run. She set a new school record with a time of 11:46.55. See full story and photographs in the Wednesday edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle.
Posted in Breaking News
