Election Results from GCISD, Priddy ISD

Unofficial election results from Goldthwaite CISD and Priddy ISD are as follows:

Darrell Hunt, Keri Roberts and Kim Wesson were elected/re-elected to the GCISD school board, beating out incumbents Clark Campbell and Rodney Spies. Hunt garnered 365 votes; Robert, 415; Wesson, 381; Spies, 325, and Campbell, 347.

In the Priddy ISD, the bond election for a $1.18 million to be used for the construction of a new track facility passed, with 59 voting for the bond, and 16 voting against.

Election results are unofficial until canvassed. Check out The Eagle Wednesday, May 8, for more information.

