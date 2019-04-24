Eagles win regional golf championship

By Mike Lee

Eagle Contributor

The Goldthwaite Eagles won the Region II-2A Boys Golf Tournament by shooting rounds of 292-298 for a 590 total score. Goldthwaite finished 21 shots ahead of runner-up Quanah, which shot rounds of 314-298 for a 612 total. North Hopkins finished third at 345-344-689, some 99 shots behind Goldthwaite.

The regional tournament was played Monday and Tuesday at the Old Brickyard Golf Club in Ferris, located 20 miles south of Dallas.

Drew Hermesmeyer, the two-time defending regional medalist champion, shot 70-70 for a 4-under-par tournament total of 140, but the Goldthwaite senior settled for second in the medalist standings this year behind Muenster’s Garrett Hess, who shot 67-68 for a 9-under-par 135.

Goldthwaite junior Rance House finished third in the medalist standings with rounds of 74-70 for an even-par total of 144. The Eagles’ other scores were: Brennan Medina, 72-80-152; Jackson Patrick, 76-78-154; and Cole Hermesmeyer, 85-80-165.

The Eagles’ regional rounds of 292 and 298 are the lowest in Goldthwaite High School history. This year’s team has broken the single-round school record three times, including a 303 during the District 10-2A tournament.

This was the second boys’ regional team title in golf for Goldthwaite. The 2007 Eagles also won regional.

See the May 1 Goldthwaite Eagle newspaper for a full report from the regional tournament.