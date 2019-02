The Goldthwaite Eagles will play their boys’ bidistrict basketball game against the Olney Cubs at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, at Lipan. Goldthwaite (17-8) is the No. 1 playoff seed from District 10-2A. Olney is the No. 4 seed from District 9-2A.

To get to Lipan, take U.S. Highway 281 north of Stephenville. About 8 miles before you reach Interstate 20, turn right on FM 4.