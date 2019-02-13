Lady Eagles beat Electra in bidistrict, face Muenster in area playoff game Friday 7:00 P.M.



By Mike Lee

Goldthwaite Eagle

The Goldthwaite Lady Eagles’ top asset — their depth — was on full display Tuesday night during a 56-36 win over the Electra Lady Tigers at Mineral Wells High School.

Goldthwaite improved its record to 27-6 and advanced to play Muenster the area round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday at Brock High School. Game time was still undetermined at press time.

In Tuesday’s 20-point win over Electra, no Goldthwaite player scored in double figures, but 11 Lady Eagles scored. Starting guard Ally Hopper and starting post Jordan Carr scored eight points each, and forward Dakota Sutherland came off the Lady Eagles’ bench to score eight points. Starting guard Callie Jernigan and starting forward Macy Seward added six points each while sophomore guard Jasmine Balencia came off the bench and scored six points. Reserve forward Jessica Horton added five points.

Electra, on the other hand, used only six players in the entire game and obviously wore down as the game played out. In the third quarter when Goldthwaite outscored Electra 12-2 and iced the game, four of the Lady Eagles’ baskets were transition layups as they rebounded and simply beat the fading Tigers down the court.

See next week’s (Feb. 20) Goldthwaite Eagle for more Lady Eagles’ coverage.