Countywide Burn Ban Temporarily Lifted

The Countywide ban on outdoor burning has been lifted effective noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, through noon, Wednesday, Feb. 20. The Commissioners Court meeting Feb. 19 will consider removing or reinstate the burn ban after that date.

Here are common sense guidelines to follow:

• Consider the multi-day weather forecast – especially wind speeds and humidity. Do not start a burn if you see windy conditions forecast a few days in the future. Fires can and have reignited days afterwards when the wind shifts and/or gusts.

• Clear a safety area around the proposed burn to prevent it from spreading.

• Ask your local volunteer fire chief for advice on clear areas and interpreting the weather forecast.

• Don’t start a burn unless someone will be present to watch it until it’s out.

• Inform people of your plans in advance, including your neighbors and the Sheriff’s Department – help avoid unnecessary call out of our volunteers.