Due to early press deadlines for the New Year’s holiday, the advertising and editorial deadline for the Jan. 2 edition of the Goldthwaite Eagle is this Friday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m. The Eagle office is open this week Wednesday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. We are closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1, reopening Wednesday, Jan. 2.