De Leon vs. San Saba quarterfinal game moved to Thursday By Editor | December 5, 2018 | 0 The Class 2A Division I state quarterfinals football game between the San Saba Armadillos and De Leon Bearcats has been moved to 6 p.m. Thursday at Gordon Wood Stadium in Brownwood in an attempt to avoid inclement weather. Posted in Breaking News