Lions Club Veterans Day Program Moved By Editor | November 6, 2018 | 0 The annual Lions Club Veterans Day program, set for 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 9, has been moved to the Mills County Civic Center. It will not be held at the Goldthwaite Pavilion as previously announced. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Garren Wins Precinct 2 Commissioner Race November 6, 2018 | No Comments » Schwartz Food Store Ad November 1, 2018 | No Comments » Goldrush in Goldthwaite October 29, 2018 | No Comments »