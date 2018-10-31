This Week’s Eagle By Editor | October 31, 2018 | 0 Some of you may get this week’s paper later than expected. If you are a subscriber and do not receive the latest issue, please stop by our office to pick up a copy. Thank you for your patience. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ad November 1, 2018 | No Comments » Goldrush in Goldthwaite October 29, 2018 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted September 19, 2018 | No Comments »