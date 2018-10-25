Range Tour Location Changed

2018 Mills & Lampasas County Range Tour Relocation

Due to all of the rainfall received the past week, the Mills/Lampasas Range Tour scheduled for this Friday morning will be held at the First Baptist Church Youth Center in Goldthwaite. The pastures will be too muddy to maneuver vehicles in and out and the low water crossing on the county road is still closed. Dwight Head and Dr. Morgan Treadwell will be on hand to make their presentations inside. The schedule will remain the same.