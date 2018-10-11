Opening Day In Goldthwaite Sneak Preview Next Tuesday

This Tuesday, Oct. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m., the Mills County Chamber of Commerce will host a special viewing of a television program featuring Mills County.

The program, focused on hunting season in Mills County, was produced by Texas Parks & Wildlife Television Producer Abe Moore. The Texas Parks & Wildlife Television show has aired on the PBS network for more than 30 years in Texas.

Mills County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Lori Garner said the viewing Tuesday will be at The Goldthwaite Pavilion. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and the show will start at 7:00 p.m. Refreshments will be served beforehand. This is free to the public. For more information, contact the Chamber at 325-648-3619.

To view a short preview of the show, visit https://tpwd.texas.gov/newsmedia/tv/

If you join the TP&W Foundation Tuesday evening, you will get a free DVD of the show. It runs 26 minutes, plus bloopers.