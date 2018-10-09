Beware of Flooding By Editor | October 9, 2018 | 0 Locals should be cautious when traveling today, Tuesday, Oct. 9. The heavy rains are causing sporadic, localized flooding. Specifically be cautious of the underpass on N. Fisher St., Hwy. 183, going toward the intersection with Hwy 84. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Schwartz Food Store Ad October 4, 2018 | No Comments » Burn Ban Lifted September 19, 2018 | No Comments »