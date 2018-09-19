Eagles Games TOMORROW!

Due to expected inclement weather, the Varsity Goldthwaite Eagle football game set for Friday in Tolar, will now be held in Goldthwaite tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 20, at Eagle Field.

Coach Greg Proffitt contacted The Eagle about the change, and encourages everyone to spread the word so Eagle fans don’t miss out!

The 7th grade Eagles will play starting at 4:30 p.m., followed by the 8th grade at about 5:30, and the varsity Eagles will play Tolar at 7:30 p.m. All the games will be held at Eagle Field on Thursday. There will be no game on Friday.