Goldthwaite in Stage 1 Drought Watch

THE CITY OF GOLDTHWAITE DECLARES STAGE 1 DROUGHT WATCH

Goldthwaite, Texas. As a result of the prolonged drought conditions the City of Goldthwaite is declaring a Stage 1 Drought Watch. The City’s storage capacity is approximately 65% of capacity. Pursuant to the City’s Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan we are required to announce a Stage 1 Drought Watch. As stated in the plan, this stage of action requires all customers to voluntarily conserve water.

This Stage may be rescinded if the levels return above 65% for 30 consecutive days. Therefore, it is important that all users take action to mitigate consumption. Please limit water usage to necessary and essential needs. At this time this is a request for voluntarily consumption limits. If the reservoir levels continue to decline we will institute more restrictive measures in accordance with our State approved plan.

Questions regarding the plan or this notice may be directed to Goldthwaite City Hall at 325-648-3186.