Johnson injured; Wife and son die in crash

Former First United Methodist Church-Goldthwaite pastor Sheldon Ray Johnson, 55, was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident it was reported today, July 2.

Johnson’s wife and son were fatally injured in the crash, according to the current FUMC pastor, John Alsbrooks. He said the information he received came from the church’s district superintendent in San Angelo. He said Johnson was taken from the scene to Seton Hospital at Round Rock.

The accident happened on Sunday, July 1, and exact location of the crash is unknown at this time.

The Eagle asks the community to pray for the family.