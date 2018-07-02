Johnson injured; Wife and son die in crash
Former First United Methodist Church-Goldthwaite pastor Sheldon Ray Johnson, 55, was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident it was reported today, July 2.
Johnson’s wife and son were fatally injured in the crash, according to the current FUMC pastor, John Alsbrooks. He said the information he received came from the church’s district superintendent in San Angelo. He said Johnson was taken from the scene to Seton Hospital at Round Rock.
The accident happened on Sunday, July 1, and exact location of the crash is unknown at this time.
The Eagle asks the community to pray for the family.
9 Comments
My prayers go out to this family! God wrap your loving arms around this family in this time of grief and mourning!
MY PRAYERS GO OUT TO THIS MAN. HE WAS ALWAYS VERY KIND TO THE RESIDENTS AT THE CAREHOME 😢
I’m deeply saddened to hear the news. My heart and prayers go out to him. He was a true friend and mentor to me in my teenage years (early 90’s). Many of us began going to the Methodist Church because of him. We would spend many of our days and evenings hanging out and enjoying his friendship and guidance. It never felt like we were being “preached” to, his presence and friendship was his greatest witness. I pray the Lord heals his body and provides him with the peace his mind will need.
I regret I can not be there for him or stop by to tell him of all the fond memories I have.
If anyone stops by to see him, please let him know that Ryan Cvik is doing well (residing right outside Washington D.C.) and living with wonderful memories of our times together.
I’m so sorry to hear this news.
Please pray for Sharon Johnson’s sister Sheryl (TK) Orsak. TK was with Sharon & was also transported from the accident to Seton Williams. She had surgery today for a broken ankle.
My prayers go out to the family: TK & Sheldon, & Sharon’s brother Dwayne. 🙏
Prayers for this sweet family and the young man that stopped to render aid and held the hand of the pastor. May God comfort you all during this tragic and difficult time.
This is Sherryl’s manager at the Comptroller’s office. Will you please reach out to me at sarah.tomlinson@cpa.texas.gov with an update on her condition. Her friends and colleagues are very concerned and are praying for her and her family.
Thank you!
For those interested, there is a Friends of Sheldon Facebook Group at https://www.facebook.com/Friends-of-Sheldon-161207478081482/ where folks are posting updates.
My heart hurts to hear that Sheldon was injured And lost his son and
wife. He and I worked together in Brady. He helped me with lots of families that I worked with from New Horizons. He lived and loved his Lord and Savior and he lived his faith. My prayed is God puts his arms around him and holds him tight. My prayers are with you Sheldon