Horticulture Program June 28th

Summer Horticulture Program on June 28th

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Mills County will host a “Summer Horticulture Program” on Thursday June 28th at the First Baptist Church Youth Center. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the program will begin at 9:00 a.m. until 12:00. Individual registration is $10.00 upon arrival to the program. Please RSVP by June 27th by contacting Mills County office at 325-648-2650, or email

mills-tx@ag.tamu.edu<mailto:mills-tx@ag.tamu.edu>.

Topics and speakers will include:

* Oak Wilt, Renee Burks, Texas A&M Forest Service, Hamilton

* Turfgrass Management, Karl Winge, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Callahan County

* Home Pecan Production, Tom Guthrie, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Mills County

A total of 2 Continuing Education Units (CEU’s) will be offered for individuals with a Private Pesticide Applicators License. These will include 2 General.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides equal opportunities in its programs and employment to all persons, regardless of race, color, sex, religion, national origin, disability, age, genetic information, veteran status, sexual orientation, or gender identity. The Texas A&M University System, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the County Commissioners Courts of Texas Cooperating.