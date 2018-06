Lester Geeslin, 80, of Goldthwaite, passed away Friday, June 15, 2018.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Services will follow at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Stacy-Wilkins Chapel. Interment will be in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.