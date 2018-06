The funeral services for Ted Zant, 73, of Goldthwaite, who passed away Tuesday, June 5, 2018, have been changed since the publication of his death notice in the June 6 edition of The Eagle. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Thursday, June 7, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home in Goldthwaite. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, June 8, at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Goldthwaite Memorial Cemetery.