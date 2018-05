The unofficial final results in the Mills County Judge Runoff Election of May 22, 2018, are as follows:

Kirk Fulk, Early Voting: 319, Election Day: 193, Total: 512 (45.92%)

Ed Smith, Early Voting: 389, Election Day: 214, Total: 603 (54.08%)

All results are unofficial until canvassed. 33.04% of registered voters participated in this election.